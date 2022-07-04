Namibia: Rural Gang Unleashes 'Strives 4 Legacy'

PINEHAS NAKAZIKO

RUNDU-based band, Rural Gang, has released its debut album titled 'Strives 4 Legacy'.

The band members - Likuwalyangambo, State, Rapkidd and Dilly - are friends who grew up together and started recording music in 2015.

According to the band, the multi-genre 16-track album urges people to work hard at whatever they do to be remembered even when they are gone.

The album is a blend of genres ranging from Afro, dancehall, hip-hop, amapiano and Okavango culture.

Saini of Middle-Man Records produces it.

The album features Blacky Bantwan, Bizarre, Infinity Namibia and Killaboi.

Likuwalyangambo said it took them two years to put the album together.

Still, they have released a few singles over the years, which are available on the Rural Gang Music YouTube channel.

Some of the hit songs on the album are 'Munona Muwa', which talks about a beautiful lady, and 'Kondja', which talks about striving to make ends meet honestly instead of resorting to crime.

The album is available countrywide and will be on all music digital platforms before December.