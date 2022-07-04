Namibia: Mobipay Scoops Convenient Payment Solution Award

MOBIPAY Namibia last week scooped an award for being the most convenient fintech payment solution in southern Africa at a ceremony held in Scotland.

The award ceremony took place from 28 to 30 June.

In a media release on Friday, MobiPay chief financial officer Romanus Gustav said the space in which MobiPay operates is concentrated and limited. However, it is such awards that not only remind them that fintech is the future but also allow them networking opportunities to expand.

"The entire staff is striving for excellence for the Namibian company to be recognised globally," Gustav said.

MobiPay compliance and human resource officer Delvalene Nghimbwasha said MobiPay fulfilled a strict criteria, which featured organisations with a clear drive and strategic vision to attain, increase and retain sustainable and easily accessible payment solutions and improve the overall market reach for their customers through digital and traditional payment.

Organisations in this category were also required to have implemented social impact initiatives and contributed to nationwide economic objectives within their country, Nghimbwasha said.

Nghimbwasha added that the company was also nominated for the top 20 consumer satisfaction fintech award (Southern Africa).

"The nominees in this category must have had initiatives to improve the value and efficiency of the services they provide and maintain a consistently high quality of service to their customers," she said.

She added that companies under this category were also required to have created new, cost-effective and innovative operational methods to ensure community-centred banking.

MobiPay managing director Claus Deckenbrock said MobiPay strives to bring more awareness through new technology that seeks to improve and automate the delivery and use of financial services.

"At its core, Mobipay aims to help companies, business owners, and consumers better manage their financial operations, processes, and lives by utilising specialised software and algorithms that are used on computers and, increasingly, smartphones," he said.

MobiPay comes at the most opportune time to help drive this narrative, Deckenbrock said.