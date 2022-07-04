Namibia: Shifeta Issues Warning to Conservancies

MINISTER of environment, forestry and tourism Pohamba Shifeta has warned those who are misappropriating conservancy funds that he has the power to withdraw registration of such a conservancy or community forest if the need arises.

He made these remarks when he officiated at the Conservancy and Community Forests Chairpersons Forum for the north east region on Thursday at Katima Mulilo.

According to Shifeta, the ministry has received a number of complaints and allegations of blatant theft and misappropriation of conservancy funds, and he furthermore warned that financial support can be withdrawn if key requirements are not met.

"It is vital to manage community funds properly and follow financial management systems in place. I therefore inform you that as a ministry we can now put restrictions on banking accounts or withdraw certain financial support to conservancies, associations and community forests that misuse or mismanage funds," he said.

He said those found guilty will also face criminal prosecution, and civil action will be pursued for individuals involved in theft of funds, to ensure that culprits are held accountable.

"I still remind you of my directive that at least 50% of the total annual income generated by the conservancies or community forests must be allocated towards the implementation of community development projects. Communities members must feel the impacts of the financial resources being generated by the Community Based Natural Resources Management (CBNRM) programme," he said. Shifeta said human-wildlife conflict remains a challenge, and implored conservancies to put mechanisms in place to reduce the level of human-wildlife conflict.

"To ensure that benefits of conservation management far outweigh the costs, and to build on the significant successes we have had in managing human-wildlife conflicts," he said.

Shifeta said since the implementation of the National Policy on Human Wildlife Conflict Management was put in place in 2019, the ministry has spent N$9,8 million on compensating farmers for crop damage, livestock losses, human injuries and loss of lives in the Zambezi, Kavango East and Kavango West regions.

"It is unfortunate, however, that 24 people lost their lives and 34 were injured by wildlife in the north-east regions during the same period," he said.

The chairperson of the Namibian Association of CBNRM Support Organisations (Nacso) Ronny Dempers, who was also speaking at the same event, said he looks forward to hearing of the strides of community-based organisations in terms of addressing the socio-economic challenges communities are facing, especially in Zambezi region.

"With the income inequalities growing in Namibia, how inclusive have conservancies and communities been in addressing the plight of women and youth, and also for people living with disabilities?"