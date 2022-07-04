Tanzania: Buy Military Shoes From Local Firm, Ministry Instructs

HOME Affairs Minister Hamad Masauni has directed the ministry's agencies and institutions to purchase military gears from the Kilimanjaro International Leather Industries (KLICL) to promote the manufacturer of a broad range of leather products in Tanzania.

Engineer Masauni issued the directive when he visited the Kilimanjaro based firm recently.

"The firm needs no mention in the production of leather products in the region, they have the best indeed, I therefore call upon all the forces to make good use of this industry," said the Minister.

Engineer Masauni further instructed the agencies to buy the shoes through proper procurement processes.

"There's no point of wasting money in importing military gear when we have our very own industry," he said.

The Home Affairs Minister praised the company for selling quality leather products at competitive prices through utilisation of competent personnel, use of modern technology and quality raw materials.

In his rejoinder, KLICL Director Masoud Omary informed the Minister that the firm was still facing a shortage of leather, an essential item in shoe production.

According to Engineer Omary, the firm was currently liaising the Livestock and Fisheries docket to explore ways of acquiring best leather to enhance production at the company.

"The manufacture of quality shoes and other leather materials requires best hides and skins from animals," he explained.

The 136bn/- firm worth, is a joint venture between the Public Service Social Security Fund (PSSSF) and the Prisons Corporation Sole, which was constructed by Toscana Machine Calzature (TMC), an Italian leather firm.

It remains one of the largest companies in East and Central Africa with the main objective of producing, distributing and selling high quality leather and leather related products in local and international markets.

In Africa, Tanzania has the second largest herd of livestock after Ethiopia, and produces 3.9 million bovine hides, 2.5 million goat skins and 2.3 million sheep skins annually.