Tanzania: T-Marc Provides Reproductive Health Education to Refugees

FEMALE refugees, being hosted at Nduta and Nyarugusu camps in Kigoma Region, have benefited from a sensitisation campaign on reproductive health, thanks to the initiative by T-MARC Tanzania.

According to T-MARC Tanzania, the aim of conducting the sensitisation programme was to support the Ministry of Home Affairs throgh Public Private Partnership (PPP) in providing the refugees and the underprivileged with education and health products.

Quality reproductive health services are essential to the wellbeing of refugees and other persons of concern, the Non-Governmental Organization insisted.

The campaign which kicked off on June 20th and ran up to June 24th, 2022 involved provision of education to the female refugees and distribution of reproductive health commodities-Flexi P for every female of reproductive age in both camps.

Flexi P Oral Contraceptive Pills offer women a convenient, reliable and affordable short-term modern family planning method said Tumaini Kimasa, T-MARC Tanzania's Managing Director.

They are widely available across Tanzania and can be used by women to choose to prevent pregnancy-whether they want to delay the onset of childbirth or for child spacing. .

T-MARC Tanzania's goal in marketing Flexi P is to contribute to attaining 42 percent contraceptive prevalence rate (CPR) among women of reproductive age in Tanzania by 2023.

"In line with one of our objectives of increasing access to priority health products, we visited the refugee camps in Kigoma to conduct reproductive health education, including distributing reproductive health commodities," Kimasa said.

"The United Nation High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR calls for support from stakeholders in ensuring that everyone, no matter when and where, has the opportunity to maintain good sexual and reproductive health. This is one of the reasons that prompted T-MARC Tanzania to chip in by providing education to the female refugees in reproductive age, including distributing reproductive health commodities," Kimasa added.

The Sustainable Development Goal No. 3 reflects concrete ambitions to improving sexual and reproductive health worldwide, including in humanitarian and refugee settings.

According to T-MARC Tanzania, access to quality sexual and reproductive health services plays a vital role in the well-being of a human being and is particularly relevant for people living in a situation of forced displacement.

Recently, T-MARC Tanzania delivered 76,000 cycles of oral contraceptives to the Ministry of Health in Zanzibar.

Apart from distributing contraceptives, T-MARC Tanzania addresses pertinent health issues in reproductive health, family planning, maternal health, child survival, water and sanitation, nutrition and communicable/non-communicable infections like malaria, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, Covid-19 and cervical cancer.