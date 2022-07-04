Tanzania: Tasaf Brings Smiles to Communities in Coast Region

THE Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF) has dished out 5.6bn/- in the financial year 2021/2022 to support a total of 29,683 households in Coast Region.

Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) Eng Mwanasha Tumbo made the revelations over the weekend, during a task force meeting to discuss programme's activities in the region.

The meeting brought together heads of departments and sections from Regional Secretariat and TASAF Coordinators from district councils across the region.

Eng Mwanasha said it was the government's intention to see the targeted groups benefiting from the programme, improving their lives.

"There are complaints from some beneficiaries that sometimes they don't get the money. This is not a good thing at all and it is destroying the whole meaning of having this programme.

"This is caused mainly by the fact that some of the Coordinators are not supervising the exercise of dishing out the money to beneficiaries and instead, they depend on Village Executive Officers and Village Chairpersons to do the work, which results into some of beneficiaries to miss the money," she explained.

She reminded participants that such acts will not be tolerated and must stop immediately.

"Let us make sure that this money reaches the beneficiaries on time and by doing so, we will be meeting the government objective of changing lives of poor families," she emphasized.

Earlier, presenting implementation report, TASAF Regional Coordinator Ms Roselyn Kimaro said that, apart from the families benefiting from the money, the communities had also proposed for 168 projects worth 1bn/-, which are still implemented and are going on well have.