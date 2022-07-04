Tanzania: Tasaf Brings Smiles to Communities in Coast Region

4 July 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Harriet Kiama in Kibaha

THE Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF) has dished out 5.6bn/- in the financial year 2021/2022 to support a total of 29,683 households in Coast Region.

Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) Eng Mwanasha Tumbo made the revelations over the weekend, during a task force meeting to discuss programme's activities in the region.

The meeting brought together heads of departments and sections from Regional Secretariat and TASAF Coordinators from district councils across the region.

Eng Mwanasha said it was the government's intention to see the targeted groups benefiting from the programme, improving their lives.

"There are complaints from some beneficiaries that sometimes they don't get the money. This is not a good thing at all and it is destroying the whole meaning of having this programme.

"This is caused mainly by the fact that some of the Coordinators are not supervising the exercise of dishing out the money to beneficiaries and instead, they depend on Village Executive Officers and Village Chairpersons to do the work, which results into some of beneficiaries to miss the money," she explained.

She reminded participants that such acts will not be tolerated and must stop immediately.

"Let us make sure that this money reaches the beneficiaries on time and by doing so, we will be meeting the government objective of changing lives of poor families," she emphasized.

Earlier, presenting implementation report, TASAF Regional Coordinator Ms Roselyn Kimaro said that, apart from the families benefiting from the money, the communities had also proposed for 168 projects worth 1bn/-, which are still implemented and are going on well have.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X