Tanzania: Samia to Launch Ccbrt New Maternal Wing Tomorrow

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan is tomorrow expected to inaugurate the CCBRT new Maternal and Newborn wing as part of the hospital's commitment towards improving maternal healthcare system in Dar es Salaam.

According to a press statement by the CCBRT Hospital's Chief Executive Officer, Ms Brenda Msangi on Sunday, the new building includes outpatient consultation areas, emergency rooms, eight delivery suites to cater to people with disabilities, and six state of the art operating theatres with new technologies of international standards, and a postnatal ward

"CCBRT and its partners launched phase two of a multi-pillared response strategy to ensure successful implementation of a 12-year initiative aimed at improving the maternal healthcare system in Dar es Salaam," Ms Msangi said.

She said the new wing means a lot for providing answers to urban congestion, which affects the number of vulnerable pregnant groups experiencing stigma, neglect, and unfavourable environment.

The CEO added: "The hospital has incorporated specialised programs for pregnant women with disabilities, teenage pregnant girls and pregnant women with a past history of fistula.

"We (CCBRT) are very grateful for President Samia's passion and support to the health sector especially in issues related to improvement of maternal health. Inaugurating of the new wing speaks a lot to that effort."

The CCBRT collaboration project's first phase supported 22 public health facilities, recorded a continuous decrease in maternal death by 47 per cent and a small decline in stillbirth and neonatal mortality.

She said CCBRT Hospital would continue to complement the government commitments and endeavours being taken in transforming the health sector and allied sectors for betterment of all Tanzanians.

The statement further said that CCBRT remains firm with its plan to revolutionise and improve the quality of healthcare for the increasing population of Dar es Salaam through the design of its facilities. The unique new wing was constructed with a central spine and six blocks.

All clinical spaces across the facility are interconnected to ease patient transfers between clinical blocks. Natural ventilation is supported by the architecture of the structure, which allows natural winds to blow through the entire hospital and prevents the sun from heating up the long access of the building all-year round.