Tanzanian Sets Record of Conquering Global Seven Summits

RAWAN Dadik has set a record of becoming a first Tanzanian to conquer all the world's seven summits after she successfully climbed Mount Denali, North America's highest mountain peak.

Mid last year, the 22-year-old became the second Tanzanian but first Tanzanian woman and the youngest African to reach the summit of Everest with the height of 8,848 metres, and was named Tanzania's Tourism Ambassador.

Prior to last week's feat, Rawan had already summited all the six mountain peaks of the world and she was remained with only Denali, also known as Mount McKinley, in North America, with a summit elevation of 20,310 feet (6,190 m) above sea level.

Mt Denali Denali is the third most prominent and third most isolated peak on Earth, after Mount Everest and Aconcagua.

Located in the Alaska Range in the interior of the U.S. state of Alaska, Denali is the centerpiece of Denali National Park and Preserve.

She started the eight year mission with Mt Kilimanjaro in 2014 and ended up with Denali last week.

The other six summits and the year she summited including Mount Everest in Nepal with the height of 8,848 metres above mean sea level in 2021; Aconcagua, Argentina (6,962m) in 2018;

Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania (5,895) in 2014; Elbrus, Russia (5,642m) in 2016; Vinson Massif, Antartica (4,892) in 2019 and Puncak Jaya, Indonesia, (4,880) in 2017.

Speaking after her successful climb and descent of Mt Everest last year, Rawan said she was proud to have hoisted Tanzanian flag on the Earth's highest mountain.

Rawan, who started her ascent on March 22 and descended on May 28, described her mission as a 'crazy experience', deeming it a long trip, both mentally and physically.

She recounted the journey as a rather challenging one, punctuated by some hurdles that would have made the faint-hearted retract.

"The ice, rocky landscapes and lack of oxygen was really challenging... it was matter of life and death, but I kept one pushing on, it is such courage that kept me grounded throughout," she added.