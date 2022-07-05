Rwanda: Kwibohora28 - PM Ngirente Commends Armed Forces' Role in Peace and Development

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente has acknowledged the country's armed forces for going beyond their primary responsibility to ensure people's welfare, applauding their role in providing an atmosphere and protection that has enabled the country to develop.

He made the remarks on Monday, July 4, in Nyaruguru District as he presided over the 28th national liberation celebrations.

"July 4, carries a strong significance in Rwanda's history. It's a day we celebrate the liberation of our country and what we have achieved in the last 28 years," said the Prime Minister.

On this note, he also challenged youths to ensure they keep up with the vigour that drives Rwanda's development.

"I challenge the youths, the quest for development is unending and it is in your hands. Work harder because this country looks to you for a prosperous future," said Ngirente.

In Nyaruguru, the Premier inaugurated a Rwf15.7 billion Munini Integrated Model Village, that accommodates 48 families and was constructed by the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and their partners, as part of the activities that marked Rwanda's liberation.

Munini model village has three residential blocks of 16 units. It also includes a school, Groupe Scolaire Munini, complete with 18 classrooms, an administrative block, two advanced laboratories, a smart classroom, a dining hall with capacity to accommodate 1,000 people, a playground, and connectivity pathways, as well as three ECDs with their classrooms and kitchen.

The village also boasts several welfare facilities, including; pigpens, a tree plantation as well as a small and medium enterprise business centre (locally known as Agakiriro), selling points, water supply systems, access roads, electrical supply machine expropriation, and a furniture workshop.

Currently, there are 102 model villages across the country. They include 10 that are on the national level while 92 are on the district level. They shelter 6,754 families.

There are more than 70 infrastructure projects undertaken as part of marking the liberation day and are being inaugurated under the theme, 'Together We Prosper.' All the projects were completed at the tune of Rwf191 billion.

Addressing Nyaruguru District residents, Local Government Minister, Jean-Marie Vianney Gatabazi, said that liberation reminds Rwandans of a group of Rwandans that picked up arms to liberate the country and put an end to the bad leadership.

"Liberation remains a process that requires us to work hard for the welfare of our people and poverty eradication. As part of celebrating liberation, this one week, we inaugurated 497 infrastructure projects across the country including roads, bridges, electrification, water pipelines, schools, hospitals, model villages and more," said Gatabazi.

For Martha Ntakirutimana, a resident of Ruheru Sector in Nyaruguru District, liberation came with opportunities. "Today I am a farmer making profits and paying for all my needs, and it's not me alone, it's all the women here in Nyaruguru."

Besides Munini model village, the other three model villages that were constructed under liberation infrastructure anniversary are in Karongi, Kayonza and another one in Nyaruguru, constructed at a total of Rwf6.7 billion.

RDF Spokesperson, Col Ronald Rwivanga, told The New Times that projects were delivered as part of the RDF mandate, which includes ensuring the welfare of the public to help bring about sustainable peace and security.

He pointed out that RDF believes that, in order to ensure sustainable peace and security, human security must be ensured.

"To this end, RDF partners with different stakeholders to participate in improving the lives of our people," he said.