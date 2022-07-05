Kenya: Dock Workers Reject Govt Plan for Dubai Firm to Manage Kenya's Ports

Nairobi — The dock workers union has opposed the Government's plan to sign an agreement with Dubai-based multinational logistics company, DP World to develop, operate and manage Kenya's port terminals.

The workers protested DP world as 'not a good employer,' which is known all over the world for being bad in terms of "taking care of worker's interests especially, terms and conditions of services."

Under the planned agreement, the Dubai-based firm is seeking to take up concession deals that will it give it rights to run four berths at the port of Mombasa, three Lamu completed berths, and the three special economic zones.

While the union supported the privatization of special economic zones, they said it such an engagement should be "subject it to public participation and a Task Force made up of Kenyans who have the expertise of such investments. But they should be Kenyans who have the interest of Kenyans first at heart."

According to a document addressed to DP World Chairman Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem and signed by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani, DP World would develop and operate various port components in Mombasa, Lamu and Kisumu.

The plan to privatize key operations at the port terminal has elicited reactions from politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto who raised alarm saying President Kenyatta secretly agreed to the deal with Dubai Port World FZE which raises serious accountability issues

"Indeed, why would a government with only less than five weeks to leave office hurriedly and secretly auction the operations, development, redevelopment, and management of all our Ports to a foreign entity?" Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader Musalia Mudavadi previously said at a presser.

Mudavadi alleged that the state capture deal was mooted during Azimio- One Kenya Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga's birthday party.

The Deputy President William Ruto-led camp revealed that the Economic Cooperation Agreement was signed on March 1, 2022, by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani.

"Uhuru has assented to a rip-off that will see a foreign privately registered entity - Dubai Port World FZE - take over these key national infrastructural assets. An accountable government should confide in Kenyans why national strategic and security assets are being handed over to a foreign entity," the ANC leader stated.

The Kenya Kwanza Brigade pointed out that the cooperation agreement was in gross violation of the Public-Private Partnership Act (PPPA) citing a lack of public participation and non-involvement of Parliament and devolved units.