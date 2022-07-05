Kenya: Mwaure Proposes 50% Reduction of Paye to Cushion Kenyans From High Living Cost

Nairobi — Agano Party Presidential candidate David Mwaure has proposed a 50 percent reduction in Pay as You Earn (PAYE) to enable Kenyans deal with the high cost of living in the country.

Speaking during the launch of his manifesto on Monday, Mwaure indicated that this will be an immediate measure once he takes over office.

"The reason why Kenyans are suffering with high cost of living is because they are highly taxed. A day or two after the results have been announced, from the first day of being in office, actually in our opening remarks we shall officially reduce the PAYE by 50 percent to enable Kenyans to have some money to be able to meet their expenses and at least feed themselves," he said.

Mwaure argued that high taxation has rendered some Kenyans extremely poor and led to stagnation, yet the country has enough resources which is majorly lost through corruption.

"This state of affairs has led to such hopelessness, anger, depression, ill-health, insecurity, deaths and such oppression, cries and sorrows as were experienced by the children of Israel while in captivity in Egypt or Misri as it then was, as recorded in the Biblical Book of Exodus, Chapter 3," Mwaure said.

He outlined a raft of measures that he and his running mate Ruth Mucheru Mutua would take to get rid of graft should they clinch the presidency.

"We will ensure the sh.15 trillion stolen and stashed abroad is returned to Kenya in consultation with all the concerned countries where these funds are," he said.

He vowed to move the Asset Recovery Agency to the Presidency, devolve budgeting to the Village Councils as opposed to the Treasury or State House Budget office, and go after the 'big fish' of corruption and ensure they are subjected to the due process of the law and returns any stolen public money.

The Agano leader further pledged to increase the sharable revenue allocation to counties to 40 percent to enable the devolved units to run their services smoothly.

Although Mwaure has an ambitious plan for Kenya, he and his running mate are not financially endowed to traverse from one region to the other and it is for this reason that they sought Kenyans financial help.

The Party's running mate Mucheru Mutua urged Kenyans to send their donations via *486*777#

Mutua promised Kenyans that if they are elected, their voices will be heard, and all their need will be attended to without discrimination.

"Kenyans, Agano is your party and David Mwaure are your candidate. As we launch our manifesto today, we are not only asking for your vote, we are asking you to fund our campaign too," she said.

She exuded confidence that they will clinch the presidency saying the rest of the candidates have nothing new to offer to Kenyans.

"Out of the four candidates who can we trust to implement the agenda, a govt working for the good of all Kenyans, to take care of you & your family. We are a new broom; we are coming to bring change. Why should we recycle and have another defaulted five years?" Mutua posed.

Mwaure became the last candidate to launch his manifesto ahead of next month's election after the other three candidates who include Raila Odinga of the Azimio One Kenya, Kenya Kwanza's and Deputy President William Ruto and George Wajackoyah of the Roots Party.