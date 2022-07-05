Rwanda: Moise Mugisha in Race to Be Fit for Commonwealth Games

Rwandan rider Moise Mugisha is undergoing medical care as he bids to be fit for the forthcoming Commonwealth Games that take place from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The 25-year-old has not been training with the national team since they started a residential camp in Nyamata after he was hit in a car accident last week that later forced him to miss the National Road Cycling Championship on Sunday.

The rider is now sidelined from the training camp and national team head coach Felix Sempoma has summoned youngster Etienne Tuyizere to join the team camp in Mugisha's absence.

However, Mugisha is guaranteed a place in the team for Birmingham 2022 as long as he is fit despite the Games being just three weeks from kick off.

"The doctor is monitoring his treatment day after day. He can still make it to the Birmingham Games but going there will depend on how long the treatment will take. That is why he was temporarily replaced in the camp so the team can continue training as planned," said Jean Jacques Mugisha, the head of Rwandan delegation to the Birmingham Games.

Two national cycling teams, men and women, are expected to participate in the Birmingham Games as they continue intensive training in Bugesera.

The men's team comprises five riders including 2022 National Road Championship winner Eric Manizabayo, Samuel Mugisha, Renus Byiza Uhiriwe, Eric Muhoza and new addition Eric Tuyizere.

The women team comprises three female cyclists led by National Road Championship winner DianeI ngabire, Jacqueline Tuyishimire and Josiane Mukashema.

Both teams resumed training on Monday, a day after participating at the 2022 National Road Championship.

The Cycling tournament will take place on August 4, a week from the Games' kick off.