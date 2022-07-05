Kenya: IEBC Says Wiper Gave Mbogo's Name for Mombasa Governor Race With Sonko as Deputy

Nairobi — Wiper Democratic Movement Party had already submitted the name of Ali Mbogo as the alternative names for the Mombasa gubernatorial post even as the party's gubernatorial hopeful Mike Sonko filed an appeal case.

While presenting their responses on Sonko's appeal case, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) legal counsel Edwin Mukele revealed that Wiper Party on 24th June presented the names of Mbogo and Sonko as Governor and deputy governor respectively.

The Kalonzo Musyoka led party is said to have presented the shuffled names of the duo 72 hours after IEBC Dispute Resolution Committee's decision to bar Sonko from vying for the seat on June 20th.

"Pursuant to a judgment by the Dispute resolution committee panel requiring us to submit our candidates for the Mombasa gubernatorial elections for August 9th 2022 within 72 hours from the date of the decision we hereby forward Wiper Democratic Movement gubernatorial candidates for Mombasa County," read the letter submitted by Wiper Party.

Last week, Chief Justice Martha Koome named a three-judge bench, comprising of S. Githinji Olga Sewe and Ann Ong'injo' to hear the matter.

On Monday morning, the three-judge bench suspended the gazettement of the Mombasa gubernatorial candidates in the August elections pending the hearing and determination of a suit filed by Sonko.

The High Court also halted the ballot paper printing by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The Wiper Party was also prevented from nominating another candidate to replace Sonko in the race.

IEBC lawyer Mukele however presented to the three judge bench that they are in predicament following the orders that had been issued by the three judge bench.

"We are in a dilemma; because on June 24 Wiper party submitted sent a letter that they have nominated Ali Menza Mbogo as the governor candidate for Mombasa and Mike Sonko as his deputy,"

"On June 30, the IEBC had already gazette all the names of the governor candidates countrywide and by July 1, the names of the candidates had been sent to the government printer," said Mukele.

IEBC stated that they had already started the process of printing the ballot papers for all the candidates countrywide.