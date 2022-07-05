Uganda: I'm Not Ready for Any Debate - Inside Stormy Meeting Between "Angry" Museveni, Teachers

The leadership of the Uganda National Teachers' Union (UNATU) on Monday afternoon announced the suspension of their sit down strike but this followed a stormy meeting they had earlier held with President Museveni.

"We realized that for the interest of learners and the interest of our members, discussions need to continue. Therefore we decided to take the direction of suspending the industrial action as the discussions continue. Starting tomorrow (Tuesday), we are going back to school," UNATU General Secretary, Filbert Baguma said on Monday evening.

This came after a group of over 200 teachers' representatives from their regional clusters met with President Museveni and First Lady, also Minister for Education and Sports, Janet Museveni to help solve the impasse caused by the teachers' strike.

Also present in the meeting were Public Service Minister, Muruuli Mukasa, workers MPs ,Usher Wilson Owere, Margaret Rwabushaija and Dr.Abdulhu Byakatonda among others.

The meeting

According to multiple sources who attended the meeting at Kololo, whereas everything seemed normal as the UNATU chairman Zadock Tumuhimbise and Education Minister Janet Museveni spoke, the president would later express anger.

This was further exacerbated when UNATU General Secretary, Filbert Baguma stood up to speak, prompting Museveni to interrupt him.

"I didn't come for fresh negotiations. Those ones ended and we gave you our position. I didn't come here to hear. We know your issues, I was told you have come here to tell me something new regarding your meeting with the Vice President," Museveni is quoted to have said.

Baguma has been the face of the teachers' strike asking them not to bow to threats by government.

This could have been the source of anger for Museveni who suspects the UNATU General Secretary was influential in ensuring teachers don't return to class but continue with the strike

Another source told this website that efforts by Baguma to speak "sweet " words into Museveni's ears proved futile as the visibly angry president stuck to his guns.

"The GS told the president that we are not political and that we are not acting with pressure from external supporters. In fact he told the president that teachers support him but he didn't listen to this," the source told this website.

Consequently, Museveni shot down Baguma's arguments.

The president is said to have warned the teachers against interfering with government's strategy, adding that he wasn't prepare for any debate with them on the matter.

"I don't want a debate on this... I am not prepared. My advice is that go back and teach. Everyone is not earning well. Take an example of soldiers who earning little but bringing peace. We don't want to go around scattering money to everyone in small pieces because we want equity. Let people agree that some people can benefit for the first phase and we finish that ... rather than splitting money for everyone so no one gains considerably," Museveni said.

Another source told the Nile Post that that the meeting ended abruptly with Museveni standing up and ordering for anthems to be played for his exit.

This was after Baguma had again taken to the pulpit to continue talking.

Immediately he started speaking what the president didn't want to hear .

"He ( Museveni) stood up and asked anthems be played to close. He entered his car and sped off without any other word to the confused teachers."

NOTU and Workers MP, Usher Wilson Owere seemed to hint about the stormy meeting while speaking to journalists later.

"The president came angry but later calmed down and listened to what the teachers were saying. He said there is no money for this. Teachers were not happy thinking he would pay them but asked them for more time,"Owere told journalists.