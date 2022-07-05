Uganda: Judiciary Bids Farewell to Long Serving Secretary

Justice Cornelia Sabiiti has called upon staff of the judiciary to exercise high levels of integrity and loyalty as they exercise their work.

This she said during a farewell luncheon for her secretary, Gladys Nambooze Mulundirawala, who had clocked the mandatory retirement age.

Nambooze who joined the Judiciary in 2009, retired from service on June 30, 2022, after 13 years of dedicated service to the institution.

Sabiiti described Nambooze as a competent, caring, dedicated, loyal colleague with high a level of integrity, a mother and generally a person who has a very clean history.

She further called upon other staff to emulate the traits and remain loyal to their bosses while fulfilling their duties.

"When I needed a secretary, I asked my colleagues to help me get a very good secretary; someone who had a good history in the judiciary and she fit the description. I am happy that you have opened a way for other staff to follow your loyalty, dedication and integrity," Sabiiti said.

The head of the commercial division of the high court, Justice Stephen Mubiru praised Nambooze for her consistent hard work and great legacy which she has kept for a long time.

"I met Gladys over 20 years ago when I was a young advocate when I had just joined the profession but you may not remember. But the way I met you is the same way you are now. You have been an inspiration indeed," he said.

He appreciated her contribution towards the institution, her human aspect of love, care and comfort she offers to people she attends to which he said was "a good gesture and good precedent."

Justice Alexandria Nkonge Rugadya, who attended the same high school with Nambooze, commended her for being polite and not taking people for granted.

Nambooze expressed her gratitude to Judge Sabiiti's efforts to bid her farewell in style, something that she did not expect.

"Such act of kindness makes me sad and happy at the same time, as I say good bye to you all. Thank you for being loving, supportive and kind towards me," she said.