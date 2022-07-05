Angola Play Comoros for First Time

Luanda — Angola and the Comoros Islands will face each other on Wednesday at 5pm, in the debut of the COSAFA Cup (group A), at the King Zwelithini stadium, in Durban, South Africa, in the first match between both national teams.

The national team, which has participated in the competition since 1998, will face an opponent that has competed since 2009, after recognition, in 2005, of its federation with the African Football Confederation (CAF) and International Association of Football Federation (FIFA).

Angola is looking for a fourth title in the continental competition, after winning it in 1999, 2001 and 2004, while the Comoros Islands have never passed a group stage.

Angola will play again on the 7th July, for the second round, against the Seychelles Islands also at 5pm and end the group stage on the 10th July against Botswana at 1pm.

Group B includes the teams from Malawi, Mauritania, Lesotho and Eswatini.

The Angolan team arrived at the competition stage on Monday morning, having carried out a training session, in order to get acquainted with the field.

South Africa is the holder of the trophy won in 2021, after defeating 1-0 against Senegal at the final.