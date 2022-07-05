Angola Beat Central African Republic

3 July 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's national senior men's basketball team beat 76-60 the Central African Republic (CAR) on Sunday, on the third round match for the 2023 Asian Cup qualification.

Angola, who secured qualification to another stage on Saturday, were winning 56-48 in the first half.

Indonesia, Philippines and Japan will host the World Cup on August 25 - September 10, 2023.

Angola have participated in eight editions of the World Cup, with the best record being the 10th position achieved in Japan, in 2006, among 24 participants.

The country took part in the event held in Spain (1986), Argentina (1990), Canada (1994), United States (2002), Japan (2006), Turkey (2010), Spain (2014) and China (2019).

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X