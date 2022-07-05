Angola Beat Central African Republic

Luanda — Angola's national senior men's basketball team beat 76-60 the Central African Republic (CAR) on Sunday, on the third round match for the 2023 Asian Cup qualification.

Angola, who secured qualification to another stage on Saturday, were winning 56-48 in the first half.

Indonesia, Philippines and Japan will host the World Cup on August 25 - September 10, 2023.

Angola have participated in eight editions of the World Cup, with the best record being the 10th position achieved in Japan, in 2006, among 24 participants.

The country took part in the event held in Spain (1986), Argentina (1990), Canada (1994), United States (2002), Japan (2006), Turkey (2010), Spain (2014) and China (2019).