Luanda — The Angolan Health Authorities vaccinated, in the last 24 hours, 5,546 people.

According to the daily bulletin released last Sunday, the highlighted provinces are Cuanza Sul (1725), Uíge (825), Benguela (665), Cunene (447) and Namibe (411).

In total, the number points to 20,812,105 doses managed, being 13,352,262 people with the first dose, 7,285,145 with full dose and 843,077 with booster dose.