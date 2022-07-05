Uganda: Museveni - Go Back to Class, Pay Rise Will Come Later

4 July 2022
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — President Yoweri Museveni has asked teachers to go back to class before discussions on a pay rise can continue. In a statement posted on twitter, he said government will stick to its long term plan for pay rises in coming years.

First Lady and Minister of Education Janet Museveni and I met with leaders of the Uganda National Teacher's Union (UNATU) in their regional clusters at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds this afternoon.

I assured them that while government acknowledges the issues raised by the Arts teachers, we are also aware of salary issues from other workers; the army, Police officers, etc who are equally important to the growth and development of this country.

We have provided a position as government and pledged to competitively remunerate workers guided by a science-led strategy. This does not mean we have forgotten others, but we are choosing to prioritise the few and others can come later. We must finish one problem at a time.

The Arts teachers insist that we should use the available resources to improve salaries across the board, whilst this is possible, it does not solve the salary issue. It is okumemerera (sprinkling), where everyone will get a little and then next year everyone strikes.

We have a strategy and no one should disrupt us. We are aware of the issues and we are committed to handling them. Therefore, my advice to the teachers is that they should go back and teach.

