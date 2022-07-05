Tanzania: Football in Geita Goes Next Level

GEITA Region Women Football Association's chairperson, Veronica Samo has called upon the football fans in the Geita region to turn up and support the newly crowned Geita Region's Women League champions UVCCM Queens.

The team is preparing to play in the First Division Women league this season.

Speaking with the 'Daily News' on Sunday, she called upon parents to allow the children, especially girls, to play football.

Commenting on the regional league which ended over the weekend, Samo said the tournament featured six teams which are UVCCM, Venn, Jasper, Shilabela Rwamgasa and Nyarugusu Queens.

She congratulated UVCCM queens for becoming champions. UVCCM clinched the title over the weekend after beating Shilabela Queens 6-1 in the final match at Nyankumbu Girls School ground.

The new Geita champions were awarded a trophy, one set of jerseys and a ball. Nyarugusu Queens clinched third place after beating Venn Queens 4-3.

She said it was a great achievement to win the tournament and get a regional representative title after being empowered by the Executive Director of Geita town council, Zahara Michuzi who sponsored the league.

"In the beginning, we got eight teams that were ready to participate, but the ones that came out were six.

The community should recognise that girls are talented and when they participate in competitions like this we keep them safe from crime and keep them healthier.

On his side, Geita, Regional Football Association (GEREFA) Secretary-General Pius Kimisha said they will support the team to ensure it makes good preparations.