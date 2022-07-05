Tanzania: Ignore Misinformation Over Eacop, Geita RC Urges

GEITA Regional Commissioner, Ms Rosemary Senyamule has called on the public and private sector players to ignore misleading information surrounding the implementation of East African Crude Oil Pipeline Project (EACOP).

Ms Senyamule made the call here over the weekend, saying some individuals were fabricating misleading reports, claiming that the EACOP won't be implemented as planned something which was not true.

The regional commissioner made the clarification at a ceremony organised here to thank President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her resolve in overseeing the implementation of development projects in the country.

"In Geita region the oil pipeline will pass through four district councils and the project implementation in Chato district is in progress," she said.

According to the regional commissioner, camps for use by individuals who will be implementing the project in Bukombe district are being built and people have been compensated, adding that that EACOP project activities are also going on in Geita and Mbogwe town councils.

"The project complies with international and national law, the National Environment Management Council has done a very good job of monitoring environmental issues and nothing hinders the project progress," she insisted.

She reminded the public that the East African Crude Oil Pipeline Project (EACOP) from Ohima in Uganda has a length of 1,443 Kms where in Tanzania the pipeline will pass through eight regions.

The pipeline is expected to transport 216,000 liters of crude oil per day and fill 216 tanks .The construction of the project is expected to cost US dollars 3.5 billion.