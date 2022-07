President Samia Suluhu Hassan has revoked the appointment of Tanzania Port Authority (TPA) Director General, Mr Erick Hamis.

To fill the vacuum left by Erick, the Head of State has named Mr Plasduce Mbossa to lead TPA, according to a State House press statement released on Monday.

Prior to the new appointment, Mr Mbossa was Deputy director General of TPA.

The statement the added that the appointment of new boss starts with immediate effect, July 4th, 2022.