Tanzania: Epza Commits to Support Z'bar Government

THE Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA) will support the Zanzibar government to establish modern and self-sufficient special economic zones (SEZ) vital in attracting more investments and create jobs.

This was said by EPZA Director General Mr Charles Itembe over the weekend during the learning tour of officials from Zanzibar government to EPZA led by the Permanent Secretary for Labour, Economics and Investment in the Zanzibar's President's Office, Ms Khadija Khamis Rajab.

"EPZA welcomes business relationships from Zanzibar and we are ready to share with them experiences on how we work to attract investment, help them with capacity building for staff of the Zanzibar Investment Promotion authority for attracting investment and grow their economy," he said.

Mr Itembe added that other areas EZPA was ready to share with Zanzibar, includes awareness creation and legal procedures and ways of solving business and trade barriers for strengthening investment climate with the focus of broadening national interest of people and Tanzania at large.

He said that other areas of interest were sharing achievements which EPZA has made in establishing SEZ which are facilitated with all basic infrastructure and government offices, to reduce unnecessary tediousness to investors.

"For example, at the Benjamin William Mkapa Special Economic Zone there are 61 acres of land with access to electricity, water, tarmacked roads and one stop center of various government offices, hence, investors find it easy to start business for they don't have to start a fresh process. This is one of areas of interest the Zanzibar delegates have highlighted," he said.

Ms Khadija Khamis Rajab said a big lesson has been taken on EPZA success, where a number of industries are running and processing quality goods which are being exported to different parts of the world.

"This is a great lesson for us and we would require more cooperation with EPZA so that we can come up with these kinds of projects for attracting investment and creating jobs for our youths," she said.