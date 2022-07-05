Tanzania: Tcaa Takes Control of Two Radars

TANZANIA Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) has taken full control to run two surveillance radars out of four after three years of deficit liability period elapsed without defaults or any other technical difficulties detected.

The aviation controller will therefore have indigenous Tanzanians continue running the installed radar which control local and international flights accessing airspace and an important source of revenue in form of levies charged for aircrafts accessing Tanzania airspace.

"A three year deficit liability period for surveillance radar at Julius Nyerere International airports (JNIA) elapsed this year and the contractor has already officially handed it to TCAA.

The one at Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) will be handed over next month where everything is anticipated to have gone well in this soon ending period," said Kriston Mwala, TCAA's Principal Air Navigation Engineer.

He said this during a one day visit of journalists on a work tour to familiarise with various issues pertaining to aviation supervision, including the four modern installed radars at different airports in the country.

Installation of the first two radars at JNIA and KIA was finalized in the months of April and July 2019 respectively.

Others are at Mwanza airport, which will have its defect liability period ending later this year, while the one at Songwe airport will have its warrant period ending come 2023.

The Principal air navigation engineer said that the four radars were procured from Thales Company of France at the cost of 67bn/- where the government contributed 55 per cent and the remaining about were borne by TCAA from its internal sources.

TCAA's Air traffic controller Mr Godwin Kyaijumba the set surveillance radar created important part of revenue collection, where there are automatically connected with the billing system and hence simplifying the process by getting rid of tedious and paper work which lacked efficiency and clarity.

"With these radars, no aircraft can cross our airspace unnoticed they are all guided and billed accordingly.

Most of the aircraft have therefore trusted safety while navigating on Tanzania's airspace, an action translated as more revenue, more business," he revealed.