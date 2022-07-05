Tanzania: President Mwinyi - We're in Right Direction*

4 July 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

President of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Mwinyi has commended the ongoing 46th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) for throwing weight behind the investment agenda.

After touring exhibitors' pavilions for about an hour, the Dr Mwinyi said the increased number of countries participating at the event as well as machines that are being showcased had impressed him.

"Various machines are being showcased here... packaging of local products has been improved... we're in the right direction of development," he said.

The President said he was impressed by the organizer's decision to allocate more places to promote investments.

