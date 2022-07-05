Tanzania: Giants Draw Battle Lines for Community Shield

THE 2022/23 NBC Premier League season will again be flagged off with the Dar es Salaam Derby pitting Young Africans against rivals Simba at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on August 13th.

This has been made possible after Yanga succeeded to win the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) silverware courtesy of a 4-1 post- match penalties win over Coastal Union at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha over the weekend.

According to guidelines unveiled recently by the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB), if a team wins both the Premier League and ASFC titles, then the Community Shield encounter involves the league winner against the runner up.

It will therefore be a repeat of the 2021/22 campaign when the two giants met to open the season and Yanga won 1-0 courtesy of a solitary goal by Fiston Mayele.

Football analysts believe that there is no other good way to open the new league chapter than witnessing a traditional derby which is always exceptional.

For Simba, it will be a welcoming match for their new Serbian trainer Zoran Manojlovic, the first competitive match at the helm of the Msimbazi Street giants.

However, ahead of next season, the teams are on the market searching for players to add value to their respective squads in order to stand a chance of doing well and possibly win trophies.

The transfer window was officially opened on July 1st and will run through August 31st as such; it is the best moment for teams to accomplish major signings and strengthen their respective squads.

The teams which did well in the elapsed season thrived to inject good players who at the end helped them to have a better season by being among the competitive sides.

Clubs with big financial muscles are not afraid to venture on the international market and compete for decorated players while those with small budgets should not be afraid to storm the domestic market where talented players are plenty.