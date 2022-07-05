Nigeria: Police Seal Ondo Church Where 77 Persons Were 'Rescued'

4 July 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Josiah Oluwole

Police say investigations revealed the victims were kept in the basement of the church for several months after they were made to believe that rapture would soon take place.

The police have sealed off the Whole Bible Believers Church in Ondo town where 77 persons, including children, were held captive.

The persons were rescued last Friday after information reached the police of likely forced confinement.

They were later taken to the Police Headquarters in Akure, and two pastors of the church were arrested.

Police said their investigations revealed the victims were kept in the basement of the church for several months after they were made to believe that rapture would soon take place.

They were first told that it would happen in April and then it was changed to September 22.

Some of the victims were said to have abandoned school to heed the call of the pastors.

It was also gathered that majority of the victims were members of the church.

Speaking on a TVC Breakfast programme on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, said the children had been released to their parents after the conclusion of the preliminary investigation.

She, however, said the two pastors in charge of the church were still in police custody.

Ms Odunlami said the police sealed the church to prevent arson by aggrieved members of the public.

