Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest in Kaduna

Gunmen on Monday kidnapped a Catholic priest, Emmanuel Silas, in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Emmanuel Okolo, confirmed the incident in a statement to reporters in Kaduna.

Mr Okolo said: "it is with great pain that we announce to you the kidnapping of our Priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas. The event occurred in the early hours of July 4, 2022, when he could not turn up for morning Mass.

"He was abducted from the parish rectory at St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina, in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

"We solicit for intense prayer for his quick and safe release, we equally wish to call on all and sundry to refrain from taking the laws into their hands.

"We will use every legitimate means to ensure his quick and safe release.

"May Jesus crucified on the Cross, listen to our prayers and hasten the unconditional release of His Priest and all other kidnapped persons, the official statement said.

The latest incident happened about a week after gunmen killed a Catholic priest, Vitus Borogo, on a farm in Kujama, along the Kaduna-Kachia road.