Nigeria: Edo Acting Governor Meets Security Chiefs Over Abducted Catholic Priests

The acting governor said, 'We are working to secure our churches and communities'.

The Acting Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, on Monday said the state government was strengthening its "security architecture" and reviewing strategies to guarantee the safety and security of residents across communities in the state.

Mr Shaibu said this while addressing reporters after an emergency State Security Council meeting at the Government House, Benin.

The emergency meeting followed the abduction of two catholic priests on Benin-Auchi Road at the Ekpoma axis in the state.

The acting governor said, "We are working to secure our Churches and communities. We are looking beyond securing the churches alone but focusing on securing our communities and state.

"There is work in progress and we have discussed a whole lot of security issues and in the coming weeks, things will surely change in the state to ensure a secured environment for Edo people."

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Abutu Yaro, said the security situation of the state had been reviewed at the Security Council meeting, while measures had been adopted to secure and make the state safe for all.

He said: "We wish to inform you and all persons in the state and beyond that the Edo State Government is on top of the situation and people should be reassured that despite the situation at the moment, the state is stable and under control."

The police commissioner said security agencies in the state were working round the clock to secure the release of the abducted Catholic priests.

The state Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyenude Kure, called for prayers from Christians in the state, urging them to support government's efforts at improving security.