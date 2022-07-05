Kenya: Another Accident At Expressway Leaves 22 People Seriously Injured

5 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Over twenty people sustained injuries on Monday night following a road accident at the Mlolongo Expressway Toll Station.

The accident involved an Embasava Sacco which is reported to have been over speeding and lost control and the toll station exit where it rammed into a private vehicle.

"The matatu swerved several times while approaching the exit and unfortunately crashed into one toll booth and one SUV," Moja Expressway Company that is behind the construction of the Expressway said.

The bus was heading to Kitengela from Nairobi when the accident occurred.

The Company stated that one toll attendant was also injured during the accident.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus was speeding on the expressway before it rammed into the car whose driver was being cleared at the Mlolongo exit.

The Expressway toll station booth was extensively damaged.

On June 26, another accident happened at the same scene where a private car rammed into several other vehicles causing extensive damage.

One person died and others were seriously injured during the accident.

Both accidents have been attributed to over-speeding where drivers do not observe the 80km/h speed limit.

After the first accident, the government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna had revealed that plans are underway to roll out additional measures to curtail over-speeding at the Expressway.

"The crashes are attributed largely to drivers ignoring speed limits. Nairobi Expressway for instance has a speed limit of 80kph and below which is clearly displayed," the Spokesperson's office tweeted.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X