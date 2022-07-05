Kenya: Sidian Bank Signs Deal With Strathmore University to Support Healthcare Business Program

Nairobi — Sidian Bank has partnered with Strathmore Business School's Managing Healthcare Business Program (MHB) for provision of funding to health care service providers and other players within the value chain.

The partnership complements the Government's affordable universal healthcare agenda from a private sector perspective.

The Managing Healthcare Business Program (MHB) is the program within Strathmore University Business School (SBS) that focuses on healthcare businesses and capacity building to business owners and managers enabling them run their businesses sustainably. This program has been running from 2017, with an alumni database of 200+ healthcare businesses.

Sidian Bank is an SME focused mid-tier lender. The bank was recently recognized in the 2022 Think Business Banking Awards on its leadership in digital and SME solutions, a testament of the commitment to exceeding SME needs and expectations, through innovative trade finance products offering, customized, flexible and integrated solutions for both business customers and their staff.

Most entrepreneurs would cite access to financing for their various business needs, working capital, growth and expansion as their biggest challenge. This collaboration creates a strategic opportunity for the bank to support health care service providers.

Speaking during the MOU signing, Mr. Chege Thumbi, Sidian Bank's Chief Executive Officer remarked that "The bank has always been keen on supporting entrepreneurs through tailor-made financial solutions that suit their business needs.

This partnership is a testament of our dedication to support SMEs in all sectors of the economy. Through our collaborative efforts with Strathmore Business School, we intend to equip entrepreneurs in the health sector with technical know-how to build their capacity and addressing the challenge of collateral shortfall. This will in turn enable them to equip and expand their healthcare facilities in order to adequately serve the community."

Dr. George Njenga - Founding Dean, Strathmore University Business School also said the new partnership will enable the two institutions compliment the government's health vision under the Big Four Agenda.

"It is our vision to increase healthcare access in the country moreso to the vulnerable communities and groups such as women," he said. The partnership will enable us to provide accurate date and build the necessary capacity in healthcare provision.