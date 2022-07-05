Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Mayor of Addis Abeba Inaugurates Phase Two of Laga Dadi Groundwater Project

Addis Abeba — The Laga Dadi groundwater project which cost 4.2 billion ETB was inaugurated today. It has two reservoirs with a capacity of 2,000 cubic meters and 5,000 cubic meters, according to a local news agency. The ceremony was attended by the Mayor of Addis Abeba, Adancech Abebe who stated the project was finished one year earlier than anticipated, in just two years.

The news outlet quoted the mayor as saying, "It is aimed at solving the shortage of running water in Addis Abeba." She also explained that the project was undertaken in collaboration with the Oromia Special Zone Surrounding Finfinnee.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the deputy mayor Jantirar Abayneh, the head of Addis Abeba city administration water and sewerage authority, members of the city's council, and senior officials of the city administration, the report said.