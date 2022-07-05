Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Mayor of Addis Abeba Inaugurates Phase Two of Laga Dadi Groundwater Project

4 July 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Laga Dadi groundwater project which cost 4.2 billion ETB was inaugurated today. It has two reservoirs with a capacity of 2,000 cubic meters and 5,000 cubic meters, according to a local news agency. The ceremony was attended by the Mayor of Addis Abeba, Adancech Abebe who stated the project was finished one year earlier than anticipated, in just two years.

The news outlet quoted the mayor as saying, "It is aimed at solving the shortage of running water in Addis Abeba." She also explained that the project was undertaken in collaboration with the Oromia Special Zone Surrounding Finfinnee.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the deputy mayor Jantirar Abayneh, the head of Addis Abeba city administration water and sewerage authority, members of the city's council, and senior officials of the city administration, the report said.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X