Liberia: Woman Ties, Unmercifully Beats Son

Liberia National Police has arrested a 29-year-old Liberian female, Joyce Cole for tying and unmercifully flogging her son.

Suspect Cole was arrested during the morning hours of Thursday, June 30, 2022 by LNP investigators in Neklay Town Community, Jacob Town, Somalia Drive, after a tip-off by a neighbor of the suspect who found the kid tied up and beaten mercilessly.

At a news conference over the weekend, Police spokesman Moses Carter revealed that the lady is currently in the custody of the Liberia National Police (LNP) and undergoing investigation.

As to the whereabouts of the kid, Carter asserted that the child in question was immediately turned over to his biological father for care while the investigation continues.

Carter further indicated that suspect Cole, based on probable cause, will be duly charged and forwarded to a court to face prosecution.