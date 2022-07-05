Liberia: Woman Ties, Unmercifully Beats Son

4 July 2022
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By R. Joyclyn Wea

Liberia National Police has arrested a 29-year-old Liberian female, Joyce Cole for tying and unmercifully flogging her son.

Suspect Cole was arrested during the morning hours of Thursday, June 30, 2022 by LNP investigators in Neklay Town Community, Jacob Town, Somalia Drive, after a tip-off by a neighbor of the suspect who found the kid tied up and beaten mercilessly.

At a news conference over the weekend, Police spokesman Moses Carter revealed that the lady is currently in the custody of the Liberia National Police (LNP) and undergoing investigation.

As to the whereabouts of the kid, Carter asserted that the child in question was immediately turned over to his biological father for care while the investigation continues.

Carter further indicated that suspect Cole, based on probable cause, will be duly charged and forwarded to a court to face prosecution.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X