South Africa: Ramaphosa Seeks Solutions to Power Crisis Outside of Eskom Following Backlash Against the Party Over Rolling Blackouts

analysis

The ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) sat for a virtual meeting on Monday in which a number of key issues were discussed - including Eskom and its inability to keep the lights on.

Conversations around load shedding and Eskom took place on Monday during the ANC's NEC meeting, where Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan explained the weaknesses within the power utility.

Daily Maverick understands that Gordhan specifically said there is a skills shortage at Eskom and that a plan was needed to upskill current operators and find more experienced technical staff.

Gordhan is said to have revealed that previous Eskom bosses have reached out to offer their help in finding seasoned technicians with up to 30 years' experience.

These former Eskom heads - whose names were not mentioned in the meeting - are believed to be reaching out to former power station managers who are well versed in the operations of the company. They are expected to give feedback this week.

Gordhan suggested that experts be brought in to provide some kind of mentorship to the workforce to allow them to learn how to perform key competencies.

During his presentation, Gordhan highlighted a need for the operational side of management...