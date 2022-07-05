Kenya: The Next Eldoret Express? Youngster Jepchirchir Keen to Rule the Two-Lap Race in Cali World Juniors

Nairobi — After she was named in the Kenyan team to the World Under 20 Championship, junior athlete Nelly Jepchirchir says her ultimate objective is to become the new Janeth Jepkosgei - famously known as Eldoret Express.

The Kapsabet native has been training under the 2008 Beijing Olympics 800m silver medalist since 2015 and wants to follow in Jepkosgei footsteps by winning as many medals as possible at the international level.

"Yes, she is my coach and my mentor. We have been working together since 2015 when I was in class seven and have grown immensely since then. She is someone I look up to and would want to achieve the great things she has achieved in her career. The good thing is that she is always advising me on how to grow in my career," Jepchirchir said.

She was in exuberant form over the weekend when she clocked 2:02.66 to clinch the women's 800m during the national trials for the World Under 20 Championship at Nyayo National Stadium.

The 2017 World Under 18 800m silver medalist described the win as redemption for last year when she fell short of making the team for the World Under 20 Championship in Nairobi, finishing third at the trials at Moi Stadium, Kasarani.

"This has been a long time coming... I have been preparing since 2020 when I came for last year's national trials and just fell short. It is because I had been juggling between school and athletics and it kind of affected the latter. This time, I came prepared and am so elated that my hard work in training finally paid off," she said.

Jepchirchir has now promised to fight tooth and nail in Cali, Colombia in August to return home with gold.

"This is my promise to all Kenyans as well as to my coach, madam Janeth. I think it will be the third time representing Kenya in an international event and I want to make it count. I want to do all to ensure I win gold for the country, and this means working hard in training. I still need to improve on my kick though," the lanky lass said.