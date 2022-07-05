Liberia: United Methodist Volunteers Donates Vehicle

A group of volunteers that aimed to empower young people and support the elderly in the United Methodist Church and the religious community has donated a vehicle to a church.

The vehicle was donated following the commissioning ceremony of the volunteers at the E.J. Goodridge UMC in Barnesville.

Before the donation, the senior pastor, Theophilus Geddeh preached on the theme " "You are not a waste" from the text Jeremiah 1.

During the commissioning of the Volunteers in Mission (VIM), Willie Benson Administrative Council Chair said the ceremony of the volunteers was to continue the works of Christ in his vineyard.

"The local VIM has carried out meaningful projects and we must all be glad that they are being commissioned today."

He urged VIM' to render services to God and humankind," we urge you serve with humility, diligence in anticipation that God will reward you," said Benson.

Father thanked members of E.J G Volunteers in Mission for their support of the church.

Meanwhile, the co-team lead, Bettie Johnson-Mbayo, said the vehicle was donated to the church to strengthen the church' evangelical arm.

Madam Mbayo said there is a need to consistently volunteer as it helps struggling families in and out of the Christian faith.

"We are aware of many hurdles that the church is faced with but our team will be willing to help."

The Everett Jonathan Goodridge United Methodist Volunteers in Mission (EJGUMVIM) is a group of volunteers who engages in outreach either in their community as United Methodists or to a neighbor in Christian faith, religious or non-religious grouping.

Our vision is supported by the LAC/UMVIM and supervised by the St. Paul River District VIM.

In late March the E.J.G Volunteers in Mission held an optical medical outreach that assembled over 120 attendants resulting in ten persons undergoing free surgery at J.F.K at the expense of the volunteers.

During the medical outreach, medical examiners did assessments for diabetes and hypertension for walk-in patients named the Everett Jonathan Goodridge.