Liberia: Speaker Chambers - Bad Economy Is a Threat to Democracy

House Speaker Bhofal Chambers has warned that a bad economy is a threat to any promising democracy, thus pushing the need to mold Liberia's emerging democracy and its economy sustainably.

According to a release, Speaker Chambers said the account of history and other happenings in the world have informed his thoughts that there cannot be a good democracy when the economy is bad.

"When the economy is better, more people get jobs. Hunger is alleviated. The people will think better and make good choices and decisions in their democratic endeavors or practices," Chambers said recently at the Capitol.

He was speaking recently at his Capitol Building Office when the National Democratic Institute (NDI), a US Congressional-backed Civic Organization working in Liberia, paid him a courtesy visit.

The purpose of the visit was to work with the Liberian Legislature in enhancing democratic values and practices. The visit was led by NDI consultant Mr. Leo Platvoet.

Speaker Chambers has therefore called on multilateral and bilateral partners of Liberia to engage the Country based on its democratic values and credentials and to also consider Liberia's challenges in its economy.

Chambers noted that Liberia looks forward to broadening its trade with other economies of the world.

He indicated that Liberia has several other resources for commercialization that other economies can tap on for mutual benefits, ranging from gold, diamonds, forestry, fishery and iron ore, among others.

Under his stewardship at the House of Representatives, a specialized Committee named the Economic Reconstruction Committee was setup up a few years ago.

Speaker Chambers said this committee has since been working to find ways and means to make the Liberian economy better.