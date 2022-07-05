Kenya: Odinga to Have It Rough Should ODM Fail to Vote in Party Candidates - Orengo

5 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Siaya — Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya presidential candidate will have it rough driving his agenda in parliament should Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supporters fail to vote in party's candidates in the forthcoming general elections, Siaya senator, James Orengo has said.

Orengo, and East Arica Legislative Assembly member, Oburu Odinga said the predicament facing the united States of America president, Joe Biden where he has not been able to drive his agenda through the US congress awaits Raila Odinga should he become the president without the requisite number of parliamentarians.

Speaking at Uriri in West Gem ward where they met ODM grassroots officials from Gem constituency, Orengo who is vying for the Siaya gubernatorial seat said that the country will miss a lot should national assembly and senate decide to frustrate the ODM leader who is seeking to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta during the August 9 polls.

He said that every vote casted was important in the presidential elections and urged Siaya residents to ensure that they turned up to the last man to vote for Raila and all ODM candidates.

EALA member, Dr. Oburu Odinga said Raila was destined to become the president and implored the locals not to let him down.

"There is nowhere where Raila Odinga will get maximum support and members of parliament, senators, governors and members of the county assembly if not here in Siaya" said Oburu.

Oburu at the same time castigated Raila's main rival, deputy president William Ruto for masquerading as a champion for the down trodden while all through he has been associating with oppressive regimes. - Kna

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X