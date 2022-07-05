Somalia: Health Minister Meets With Qatari Delegation

A delegation from Qatar Charity visited Demartino Hospital to inspect the services provided by the hospital especially the ward for severely malnourished children.

The Director-General of Demartino Hospital briefed the delegation on the work at the hospital and the condition of the patients from within Mogadishu and parts of the country.

The delegation met with Minister Dr. Fawzia Abikar thanked them for their visit and also gave an overview of the health situation in the country and the impact of the drought on the health of Somali children.

The Qatari officials also visited the Benadir Maternity and Children's Hospital to inspect the operation and the service for the patients.