Somalia: Health Minister Meets With Qatari Delegation

4 July 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A delegation from Qatar Charity visited Demartino Hospital to inspect the services provided by the hospital especially the ward for severely malnourished children.

The Director-General of Demartino Hospital briefed the delegation on the work at the hospital and the condition of the patients from within Mogadishu and parts of the country.

The delegation met with Minister Dr. Fawzia Abikar thanked them for their visit and also gave an overview of the health situation in the country and the impact of the drought on the health of Somali children.

The Qatari officials also visited the Benadir Maternity and Children's Hospital to inspect the operation and the service for the patients.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X