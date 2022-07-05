Somalia: EU Ambassador Meets With PM Hamza Abdi Barre

Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, has today received in his office the European Union Ambassador to Somalia, Tiina Intelmann.

Barre and Intelmann, according to a statement by OPM discussed the European Union's support for Somalia based on the Government's priorities.

"The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia Hamza Abdi Barre received in his office the Ambassador of the European Union to Somalia Tiina Intelmann and discussed the strengthening of EU development projects in support of the Government of Somalia based on the Government's priorities," the OPM said an official statement.

On other hand, Mrs. Tiina Intelmann said in a tweet "EU in Somalia looking forward to closing cooperation with the incoming government".