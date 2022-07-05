Somalia: Ahmed Madobe Returns to Kismayo After Dhobley Visit

4 July 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Jubaland state President Ahmed Mohamed Islam has today returned to Kismayo, after a two-week visit to Dhobley town within the Lower Juba region.

In Dhobley, which was approved as a district by the Jubaland Cabinet on 23 June 2022, the President held various meetings with sections of the community, the people displaced by the drought.

He also met with the security forces operating in Dhobley and the surrounding areas to discuss the acceleration of the anti-al-Shabaab operations.

Al-Shabaab controls the entire Middle Jubba region and swathes of territory in the Gedo and Lower Jubba provinces. Kenyan forces are supporting Madobe in the war.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X