Somalia: Ahmed Madobe Returns to Kismayo After Dhobley Visit

Jubaland state President Ahmed Mohamed Islam has today returned to Kismayo, after a two-week visit to Dhobley town within the Lower Juba region.

In Dhobley, which was approved as a district by the Jubaland Cabinet on 23 June 2022, the President held various meetings with sections of the community, the people displaced by the drought.

He also met with the security forces operating in Dhobley and the surrounding areas to discuss the acceleration of the anti-al-Shabaab operations.

Al-Shabaab controls the entire Middle Jubba region and swathes of territory in the Gedo and Lower Jubba provinces. Kenyan forces are supporting Madobe in the war.