South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - July 5, 2022

No End In Sight for Eskom Load Shedding Crisis

While South Africa is in the grip of a load shedding storm, the government's national executive council has heard calls for among others, a state of emergency and the moving of Eskom from the Dept of Public Enterprises to the Dept of Energy. However, the ANC NEC did not make concrete resolutions on the way forward in the energy crisis gripping South Africa.

Table Mountain is Tops for Views in Africa

Table Mountain has been ranked as providing Africa's best view, offering 360 views of the Cape Peninsula and Cape Town harbour. The worthy winner was followed by the likes of the Aerial Cableway in Hartbeespoort in Johannesburg, and Egypt's Cairo Tower.

Cape Taxi Bosses Left Fuming Over New By-Laws

Safety and Security head JP Smith said that the provincial government's approval of the new amendments will provide more authority to Cape Town's traffic services, metro police and law enforcement, to bring back law and order to the road network within the municipality.

Taxi organisations Cata and Codeta are furious at the by-laws which they say were implemented without consulting them and say it is there to further disadvantage taxi operators.

The by-laws will allow for drastic action against those who disregard our road rules and endanger other road users, Smith said. Taxi operators, illegal street racers, and those not displaying their number plates correctly, are among those who may feel the weight of the clampdown.