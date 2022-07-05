Ghana: Phase Two Tema Motorway Roundabout to Commence in September 2022

Ghana has signed a ¥3.359 billion grant facility with the Japanese Government to complete Phase II of the Tema Motorway Roundabout.

Mr Christian Nti, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Highways Authority, who signed on behalf of the government, said the construction of Phase II of the project is expected to commence in September this year.

He disclosed that the project involves the construction of a third-tier flyover and a composite bridge structure to connect Harbour and Ashaiman road on the N2 highway, ramps and auxiliary roads.

"Other works on the project are the construction of drainage and safety facilities such as crash barriers and road signs and the installation of streetlights," he added.

He hinted that the project was expected to complete in November 2024.

He noted that the project would ease traffic at the roundabout and increase the productivity of the commuters who ply that route.

The Managing Director of JFE Engineering, Toru Watabiki, signed on behalf of the Japanese Government and it was witnessed by the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Atta.