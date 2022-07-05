Liberia: Zogos May Challenge Security Forces, If... .

The Secretary General of the National Trade Union Public Service and Allied Workers, (NATPAW), Tye K. Jaye, has disclosed that with the rapid increment in the number of "at-risk-youths" across Liberia, state security forces may not be able to contain them from instilling fear and terror in the minds of the citizenry, if nothing concrete is done by central government for their urgent rehabilitation.

Mr. Jaye who expressed unqualified (total) support for the rehabilitation of 100,000 'at-risk-youths,' alias, 'Zogos,' as recently announced by the Liberian Government, headed by President George M. Weah, stressed that national security forces may not be in the best position to contain the 'Zogos' in case of any negative eventuality, especially as Liberia moves towards the crucial 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

He emphasized that construction of rehabilitation centers that will include Technical and Vocational Training facilities in many parts of the country for Zogos is one of the best and surest ways in ensuring national security and sustainable peace in Liberia.

He, also calls on well-meaning Liberians at home and abroad to embrace the government's latest decision for Zogos' much-needed rehabilitation and empowerment with technical and vocational skills aimed at making them productive citizens.

According to Jaye, the current stigmatization of Zogos will not help to change their conditions for better, but cause more problems for the country and its people.

The Union commended the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Youth and Sports for its plans to partner with some international institutions to rehabilitate the wayward youths.

He called on well-meaning Liberians to embrace Zogos as they are also humans like any other persons in the Liberian society.

It can be recalled that the Government of Liberia, through the National Steering Committee, in collaboration with the One UN System and other Development partners, has developed a joint-concept document to tackle the situation with the growing number of "At-Risk-Youths" or Zogos in the country.

The Government, through the Steering Committee and development partners, is expected to collaborate at every level to embark on a major campaign to raise US$13, 872.500 (Thirteen million eight hundred Seventy-Two Thousand Five Hundred dollars).

NATPAW maintains that Weah Administration's decision is in the right direction, as such, must be commended by all Liberians irrespective of their political, religious and other affiliations.

According to the NATPAW Secretary General, ZOGOS are the most disadvantaged group of people in Liberia and as such, their non-rehabilitation may pose a very serious national security threat.

He insists that Zogos (males) and 'Zogees' (females) are addicted to dangerous drugs as their way of life, nevertheless, they can be transformed and their lives made better.

Jaye indicated that the rehabilitation centers, if constructed should include where they will have the opportunity to acquire skills that will better their lives and will also afford them the chance to meaningfully contribute to the growth and development of the country.

He said when they acquired the skills from the Technical and Vocational Training skill training centers they will no longer be addicted to dangerous drugs as their way of life rather be in the position to discourage their friends who may still be in such habit.

According to him, constructing rehabilitation centers for Zogos that may include Technical and Vocational Training facilities will save the country from future security threat as the numbers of Zogos gradually increasing on the daily basis in almost every community throughout the country.

