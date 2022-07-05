South Africa: Police Nab Western Cape's Most Wanted Suspect

The Police Ministry has welcomed the arrest of an alleged criminal mastermind who is believed to have played a central role in the multiple killings in Khayelitsha, in Cape Town.

Yanga Endrey Nyalara, also known as 'Bara', has been on the run from police for a few months and is wanted for a string of serious and violent crimes in the province.

The 30-year-old was arrested during an intelligence driven operation on Friday and made his first court appearance on Monday. Police Minister General Bheki Cele and Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Thembisile Patekile attended the court proceedings.

Minister Cele praised the investigative work and police operations that led to the high profile arrest.

"Police have done a good job putting this man - who thought he could live without impunity - behind bars. This arrest will gain us some ground in our efforts to fight crime in the province. We believe the arrest of 'Bara' will solve many other cases going forward, especially in the Khayelitsha area that has been torn by various scenes of multiple murders."

Over and above the six murder charges, Nyalara has also been charged with the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, attempted murder, robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as dealing in drugs.

The Ministry said it was encouraged that the SAPS in the province expected to make more arrests for crimes linked to Nyalara and that communities continue to come forward with valuable information that assists police investigations to deal decisively with crime.