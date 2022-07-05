Gambia: High Court Trains Its Drivers in Safety Driving

4 July 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Jankey Ceesay

The High Court of The Gambia on Saturday trained its drivers in safety driving and laws governing driving. The training was held at the high court premises.

Aisatou Jallow, a judicial secretary, at the opening event, on behalf of the Chief Justice, said regardless of the number of vehicles the judiciary operates, it is important and the responsibility of drivers to keep the vehicles in good condition as well as ensure their safety whenever they are on the road or parking.

"The training is to prepare drivers to avoid common causes of accidents such as failure to yield, rear end, collision, how to handle high risk driving situations and avoid accidents, among others," she said.

She expressed their commitment to a work place of respect, civility, fairness, tolerance and dignity.

Hon. Justice Awa Bah at the Supreme Court, urged trainees to take the training with seriousness and make sure they contribute and participate in the sessions in order to leave the room with some knowledge and skills on how to safeguard themselves and their vehicles on the roads.

Eliman Susso, Transport Manager at the Judiciary, described the training as essential for his department to remind and raise their awareness on certain traffic rules.

"The country's accidents have been on the rise, therefore this training is very timely and important," he said.

The training was organised for 42 drivers at the Judiciary.

