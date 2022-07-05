Gambia: Mattar M'boge Appointed As Loudoun United FC Assistant Coach

Loudoun United FC announced today the addition of Mattar M'Boge as assistant coach. "I'm very excited to join the team and help the club achieve success. I visited the organisation back in January on a study tour and was impressed with the facilities, the player development pathway, quality of players and most of all the dedication and knowledge from everyone involved," said Loudoun United Assistant Coach, Mattar M'Boge. "It was a great pleasure to meet Stewart Mairs and Ryan Martin so to now have the opportunity to work with them day-to-day and to be able to feed-off their knowledge and ability, will only enhance my development as a coach. I'm here to help us win and I really look forward to working with a world-class group of people."

M'Boge attended and played soccer at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom before graduating with two degrees, a BSc degree in Computing & Management and a MSc degree in Multimedia and Internet Computing. M'Boge started his coaching career at Loughborough University and has previously worked in various academies in the UK, including Barnet FC as an Academy Coach.

M'Boge was appointed to head coach of Gambian Premier Division Club Real de Banjul in March of 2014. In his first season in charge, M'Boge and Real de Banjul won the league championship.

"We are excited to welcome Mattar to Loudoun United; he has tremendous experience and success coaching elite youth players with the Gambian National Team," said Head Coach Ryan Martin. "He brings all the personal values that I like to have in my staff. He is hardworking, loves the game, and always wants to learn and get better. He truly believes in the process-oriented approach to player development."

In April 2015, M'Boge joined The Gambian Football Federation (GFF) full-time. He worked in various positions including Men's U-17 Head Coach, Men's Senior Team Assistant Head Coach, Men's U-20 Head Coach, and is currently the Men's U-23 Head Coach.

M'Boge won the 2015 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria U-23 National Team as Assistant Coach. The team featured Napoli's Victor Osimhen, Stoke City's Peter Etebo and new Nottingham Forest signing Taiwo Awoniyi.

During his role with the Gambia's Mens U-20 National Team, M'Boge won two U-20 WAFU 'A' (Western Africa) Championships (2018 & 2020), beating tournament hosts Liberia and Senegal in both finals. M'Boge was awarded 'Best Coach' of the 2020 tournament. M'Boge also led the team to two bronze medal finishes at the 2019 tournament held in Guinea and 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

Many players under M'Boge's tutelage have gone on to play amongst the biggest clubs in the world including 2022 African Young Player of the Year Nominee James Gomez (Horsens, Denmark). Other players include Lamarana Jallow (Sporting Lisbon, Portugal), Momodou Bojang (Hibernian, Scotland), Wally Fofana (KV Westerlo, Belgium), Lamin Jawara (Viborg, Denmark), Tijan Marr (Paracuellos, Spain), Ethan Bojang (Peterborough United, England), Mustapha Jah (CR Cluj, Romania), Alieu Fadera (Zulte Waregem, Belgium), Muhammed Sanneh (Banik Ostrava, Czech Republic), Saikou Touray (Maccabi Haifa), Alfusainey Jatta (RFS, Latvia), Mattar Ceesay (AmaZulu, South Africa) and Kajally Drammeh of Cape Town City (South Africa).

Achievements

GFF First Division 2014 - Winner

WAFU 'A' (West Africa Zone) U-20 Championship 2018 - Winner

WAFU 'A' U-20 Championship 2019 - Bronze medal

WAFU 'A' U-20 Championship 2020 - Winner

Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2021 - Bronze medal - qualified to 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup (cancelled due to covid-19 pandemic)

Individual Accolades

WAFU 'A' U-20 Championship - 'Best Coach' - 2020

Gambia Football Coaches' Association Achievement Award - 2021

Sports Journalists' Association of The Gambia Special Award - 2021

'B' level UEFA & CAF certification

