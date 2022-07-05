Gambia: Hon Mbow Elected Chairman of West African Caucus

The head of The Gambian delegation to the Pan African Parliament (PAP), Honorable Alhagie Mbow, has been elected as chairman of the West African Caucus. His tenure of office runs until 2025.

Hon. Mbow is supported by a Vice Chairman from Benin and a Rapatuer from Sierra Leone.

The West African caucus is among five regional blocs working closely with the main PAP bureau where the president and four vice presidents spearhead the governance of the continent's consultative parliament.

Hon Mbow had previously served as rapateur of the Committee on Transport, Industry, Communication, Energy, and Science & Technology and later as the Acting Chairman of the Committee at the Pan-African Parliament. Source National Assembly