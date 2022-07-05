Gambia: Ahmadiyya Jammat Supports Fire Victims, Calls for Peace

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jammat in The Gambia on Friday distributed food items worth over D250, 000 to fire victims within the Kanifing Municipality.

Speaking at the presentation held at the KMC ground, Amir Baba F. Trawally called for peace and tolerance, while explaining that Islam is all about peace and "we cannot have peace in society when the poor are not assisted."

"Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said your livelihood is taken care of by the sweat of the poor. Therefore, we should use our resources to assist poor people, and that is why we gather to give these items to victims."

Amir Trawally said there were cases of fire disasters that claimed lives last year. He called on the victims to continue trusting Allah the Almighty, stating He does what He wants and Islam is meant to assist the poor, the needy, and victims.

"Forty-five bags of rice, 10kg sugars, half bags of onions, oil, and clothes worth more than D250, 000 are distributed. We are grateful to some of our institutions who contributed to supporting the victims. Assisting each other is what we are known for as Gambians, to be tolerant and understanding as far as Islam is concerned. Islam has covered all aspects of our lives including today's event. We will try to extend the support across the country."

Sanna Dahaba, the executive director of the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), sympathised with the victims of the fire incidents, while thanking the Jammat for the support they rendered to the victims. He added that the Jammat is known for caring and sharing whenever the need arises.

"Fire is a good servant but also a bad enemy. We are aware that fire outbreaks have been very frequent in recent days. I urge people to be vigilant in order to avoid such things. We are happy to receive the donations but sad to sympathise with the victims."

Musa Mendy of NDMA, also expressed delight in receiving the gesture from their Ahmadiyya partners. He explained that it's not new to them because the Jammat has been serving the needy since the establishment of the disaster management agency of KMC.

"Tobaski feast is around the corner and this means their gesture is timely. We don't pray to re-encounter any fire outbreak but we hope the gesture will continue."

The councilor for Tallinding South, Karamo, said they have been experiencing many fire outbreaks within their wards, adding anytime they knock on other institutions for support, "they turned down our request."

"But the Ahmadiyya Jammat has been so responsive to support victims. I hope that victims will make the best use of the items donated."

Beneficiaries Mam Jarra Fatty of Dipper Kunder and Alhagie Amadou Bah from New Jeshwang expressed similar delights, while thanking the Jammat for showing such great support.

The closing remark was delivered by the Deputy Mayor of KMC Binata Janneh.