Gambia: Gunjur United Daze Red Hawks to Fancy 1st Division Promotion Aspirations

4 July 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gunjur United on Saturday defeated Red Hawks FC 1-0 in their week-26 clash played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum to fancy their Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League promotion aspirations.

The Coastal Town boys drew 1-1 with Dibba Oil FC prior to their match with Red Hawks FC who are affraying to stay in the country's Second Tier for another season.

Gunjur United notched in one goal in the match without Red Hawks responding to clutch the significant three points.

The Coastal Town boys now clasped 38 points following their slender win over Red Hawks FC.

Red Hawks FC is still with 26 points after losing to Gunjur United.

The Young Red Devils will combat to win their next league match to bounce back in the country's Second Tier.

